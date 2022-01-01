Weekly Music Roundup

Weekly Music Roundup: Danger Mouse & Black Thought, Joshua Idehen, and The Phenomenal Handclap Band

Episode Summary

This week, responses to hard times from Danger Mouse & Black Thought, spoken word artist Joshua Idehen, and The Phenomenal Handclap Band. And new works from Don Was and Asaf Avidan.

Danger Mouse and Black Thought Reunite For Fiery New Song

Danger Mouse, the super producer also known as Brian Burton, has had some big collaborative moments over the years, including his duo Gnarls Barkley (with rapper Cee-Lo Green) and his other duo Broken Bells (with indie rocker James Mercer). In 2022 he teamed up with Black Thought, the rapper from The Roots, on an album called Cheat Codes. Now, those two have released a striking new single called “Up,” which suggests that a Cheat Codes sequel might be in the works. “Up” is on the one hand a take-no-prisoners view of oppression and obfuscation, and on the other a half-cynical, half-hopeful assertion that there “ain’t nowhere to go from here but up.” The song features the clarion vocals of the English soul singer Rag’N’Bone Man in the chorus.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmK978jFxMk&list=RDLmK978jFxMk&start_radio=1

Take A Break From The News With Joshua Idehen

Spoken word artist Joshua Idehen is a British-Nigerian writer and performer now living in Stockholm. Followers of the London scene may know him from guest appearances on albums by Sons Of Kemet and The Comet Is Coming. Lately, he’s been making records with Ludvig Parment, who provides the music to Idehen’s keenly observed lyrics. Last year he had an underground hit with his quietly hilarious, gently skewering song “Mum Does The Washing” (watch it; it might be the best four minutes of your day), and this week he released the first single from his upcoming album, I Know You’re Hurting, Everyone Is Hurting, Everyone Is Trying, You Have Got To Try. (Idehen is no fool – “Mum” will be re-released on that album too.) The new track is “It Always Was,” and it is a wonderful antidote to the relentless tide of bad news. “The world is loud, so we sing louder,” Idehen tells himself on the phone (tellingly, an old rotary phone) in his charming split-screen video. Parment’s music sounds like it’s built on a sample of an old Jackson 5-type song, which fully supports the song’s good vibes.

The only downer? The full album doesn’t come out until March 6.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yzrDWCzPh8

The Phenomenal Handclap Band Gets Its Groove On

The Brooklyn trio known as The Phenomenal Handclap Band has just released a three-song EP (with various remixes) called We Are Worlds Away. Drawing on Giorgio Moroder-style disco and the dance-rock of bands like Pet Shop Boys (whose song “What Have I Done to Deserve This” looms large over the title track here), the handclappers offer groovy escapist pop with luscious two-part vocal harmonies. “Free Time” is a song whose lyrics give the 9-to-5 grind the sideye (“cause we needed more shit”), while the beat suggests your time might be better spent dancing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdeRyOzvBQM

Don Was And the Pan-Detroit Ensemble Gets A Different Groove On

Don Was has had what seem like multiple careers – the serial Grammy winner has produced albums for The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan. He’s the president of Blue Note Records, overseeing the renaissance of that label in the past decade and a half. But he’s also a musician, whose band Was/Not Was had a hit in the 80s with “Walk The Dinosaur.” Now he’s released a new album with his Pan-Detroit Ensemble, a 9-piece band that combines soul, jazz, Motown, funk, even reggae. The album is called Groove In The Face Of Adversity, and at a time where adversity seems plentiful, so are the grooves. “You Asked, I Came,” recorded live, struts along on a Bo Diddley beat, and after the catchy horn melody has sunk in, a series of tasty solos follow.

Don Was and The Pan-Detroit Ensemble play at (where else) The Blue Note on January 12.

https://donwas.bandcamp.com/album/groove-in-the-face-of-adversity

Asaf Avidan’s Kaleidoscopic New Album

Singer and songwriter Asaf Avidan has just released his first album in five years; it’s called Unfurl, and it’s an ambitious, technicolor sonic canvas that moves through different musical genres with almost head-spinning ease. Folk-rock, 60s-style orchestral pop, even a bit of hip hop, are all woven into songs like “Haunted,” which showcases Avidan’s versatile, at times androgynous voice. About two minutes in, he howls in a style reminiscent of Janis Joplin at her fiery best, but as soon as the strings come in, he’s suddenly evoking the balladry of Billie Holiday. A moment later, he’s practically rapping over a marching orchestral beat. The song ends with Avidan reaching for the cheap seats in a thrilling, anthemic conclusion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMNsagzw_6I&list=RDLMNsagzw_6I&start_radio=1